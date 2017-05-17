Dombrowski: Red Sox won't be limited by payroll restrictions

Dave Dombrowski is no stranger to blockbuster deals and he wants to make it clear that this trade season will be no different, the Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations admitted to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe.

"I never speak about payroll," Dombrowski told Cafardo, "I will say we're not under any restrictions to improve the club if need be."

Dombrowski, who was affectionately dubbed "Dealin' Dave" during his tenure with the Detroit Tigers, famously brought in Miguel Cabrera, Max Scherzer, Jhonny Peralta, Doug Fister, and Ian Kinsler - among others - in huge deals that proved very fruitful for the franchise under his watch.

Since joining the Red Sox, Dombrowski has traded away top-tier prospects for Drew Pomeranz and Chris Sale.

Currently just one game above .500 with a 19-18 record, Boston entered the 2017 season as the favorite to win the AL East. However, if the team remains behind the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in the standings, the need to bolster the roster via trade could present itself.

The report from Cafardo states that Dombrowski has been keeping an eye on Boston's minor-league system as opposed to following the major-league team on its last two road trips.

The Red Sox - who have shipped out top prospects Yoan Moncada, Anderson Espinoza, and Michael Kopech under Dombrowski's lead - still boast some good assets in their farm system, including Rafael Devers - who could end up earning a promotion by year's end - and Jay Groome.