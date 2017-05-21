Report: Red Sox scouting White Sox infielder Frazier

The Boston Red Sox may have their eyes on a possible solution to their hole at third base.

With Boston unable to find a replacement to fill in for Pablo Sandoval who's currently on the disabled list with a knee sprain, the club is reportedly scouting Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier, according to the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo.

Since placing Sandoval on the disabled list in late April, the Red Sox have attempted to fill the void at the hot corner with a mix of Josh Rutledge, Marco Hernandez, and Deven Marrero, though neither has impressed enough in the month of May to stake a permanent spot at the position.

Player GP .AVG/.OBP/.SLG Rutledge 13 .324/.410/.324 Hernandez* 3 .167/.167/.333 Marrero 13 .129/.182/.194

*currently on 10-day DL

Frazier, meanwhile, a two-time All-Star during his time with the Cincinnati Reds from 2011-2015, has struggled with the White Sox since arriving in a three-team trade following the 2015 season. In 191 games with Chicago, Frazier is slashing a combined .221/.299/.446 with 44 home runs over two seasons in the Windy City.