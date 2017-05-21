Report: Red Sox scouting White Sox infielder Frazier

Jonathan Soveta 1h ago
Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox may have their eyes on a possible solution to their hole at third base.

With Boston unable to find a replacement to fill in for Pablo Sandoval who's currently on the disabled list with a knee sprain, the club is reportedly scouting Chicago White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier, according to the Boston Globe's Nick Cafardo.

Since placing Sandoval on the disabled list in late April, the Red Sox have attempted to fill the void at the hot corner with a mix of Josh Rutledge, Marco Hernandez, and Deven Marrero, though neither has impressed enough in the month of May to stake a permanent spot at the position.

Player GP .AVG/.OBP/.SLG
Rutledge 13 .324/.410/.324
Hernandez* 3 .167/.167/.333
Marrero 13 .129/.182/.194

*currently on 10-day DL

Frazier, meanwhile, a two-time All-Star during his time with the Cincinnati Reds from 2011-2015, has struggled with the White Sox since arriving in a three-team trade following the 2015 season. In 191 games with Chicago, Frazier is slashing a combined .221/.299/.446 with 44 home runs over two seasons in the Windy City.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 04 26t184630z 1385226830 nocid rtrmadp 3 mlb kansas city royals at chicago white sox
Report: Nationals, Red Sox sent scouts to monitor White Sox players
mlb
2d ago
Cropped gettyimages 528942194
Price slated for 1 more rehab outing
mlb
22h ago
Cropped gettyimages 542916470
Report: White Sox close to deal worth over $25M with Cuban phenom Robert
mlb
22h ago
Cropped gettyimages 665035946
Sale ties own MLB record with 8th straight 10-plus strikeout outing
mlb
1d ago
Cropped avisail
Avisail Garcia's historic evening leads White Sox rout of Mariners
mlb
12h ago
Advertisement