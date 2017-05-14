Watch: Harper hits walk-off HR hours after signing record contract

by Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb 12m ago
Brad Mills / USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper's new deal is already paying off.

Just hours after the Washington Nationals got Harper's signature on a $21.65-million contract for 2018 - a record deal for an arbitration-eligible player - Harper lifted his team to victory in the most dramatic of fashions with a walk-off bomb to dead center field off Edubray Ramos that gave the first-place Nats a 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

It's Harper's second walk-off of 2017 - his previous shot also came against Philadelphia on April 16 - and the fifth of his remarkable six-year career. At 434 feet, Saturday's shot was his longest of the five walk-offs, and he became only the second player in Nationals/Expos franchise history to walk off the same team twice in one season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The 24-year-old is now hitting .368/.493/.726 on the season, with 11 homers, 31 RBIs, and a league-leading 39 runs scored.

"Nobody can say he ain't worth the money," Nationals skipper Dusty Baker told MASN's Mark Zuckerman after the game.

Dusty's never been more right in his life.

