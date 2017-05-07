Watch: Kershaw performs frustrated pirouette after would-be strikeout pitch

Umpire Toby Basner logró sacar al paciente Kershaw de sus cabales... pic.twitter.com/X3p3rEI179 — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) May 7, 2017

There are two things Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is most well known for. The first is his complete and utter domination of batters, and the second is his pinpoint command of his pitches.

Apparently, umpire Toby Basner didn't think he was precise enough.

Coming into Saturday's game, Kershaw had walked only three batters over six starts. He recorded four walks against the Padres, though one came on a dubious call against the last batter he faced in the eighth inning. Kershaw was ahead of Wil Myers on a 1-2 count, and if his next pitch had been called a strike, it would have been the second out of the inning. Instead, it meant the end of his night.

He might have a right to be angry. At the very least, Kershaw felt the strikeout was his. It took two relievers - Pedro Baez and Kenley Jansen - to finally close out the inning.