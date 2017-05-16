Blue Jays bring back Saltalamacchia on minor-league deal

Well, that didn't take long.

Just 13 days after he was released by the Toronto Blue Jays, catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia is back with the organization.

The Blue Jays signed the veteran backstop to a minor-league contract Tuesday, according to an announcement from their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. Saltalamacchia will report to the Bisons, according to the release.

The 32-year-old won the backup catching job for the Blue Jays out of spring training, but hit just .040/.077/.040 in 10 games before his release.

Over the course of his 11-year career, Saltalamacchia owns a .233/.307/.409 slash line with 110 home runs and 381 RBIs, while playing for seven different organizations.