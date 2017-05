The Atlanta Falcons still can't escape the "28-3" jokes.

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sent out a promotional tweet for the team's official fidget spinners on Monday, the Falcons responded with a subtle jab.

These are going FAST! Check out the official #Buccaneers Fidget Spinner at our online store!



SHOP NOW: https://t.co/dp3Q13TNhL pic.twitter.com/RS2eoAKjFg — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) May 22, 2017

The Bucs then reminded them of the 25-point lead they squandered to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.