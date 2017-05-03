Agent: Eriksen focused on Spurs success amid transfer speculation

Looking to nip London rival Chelsea for a first top-flight title since 1961, Tottenham's rise has mirrored that of many of its stars, and naturally, prompted plenty of transfer speculation linking Spurs standouts with summer exits.

Christian Eriksen is one of the players relishing a career-defining campaign at White Hart Lane, and as a result, the Denmark international's name is bandied about with a move to one of Europe's marquee clubs.

Eriksen's agent, Martin Schoots, says not so fast, adding that his client is focused on success with his current outfit.

"I prefer not to comment on what the newspapers write about the future. The only thing Christian wants to do is focus on playing his matches," Schoots told Danish paper BT, courtesy of the Evening Standard.

The ex-Ajax star is one of 15 Spurs to extend their contracts in the capital this season, putting pen to paper on a £75,000-a-week deal in September. With every indication that Eriksen is set to stay put, former manager Frank de Boer prefers to throw caution to the wind by suggesting his Eredivisie pupil would be perfect for a move to Barcelona.

While a move to the Camp Nou may benefit both the player and his representative's pocket books, Schoots refutes any and all speculation.

"We let the rumours be rumoured, even now, when Christian’s merits as a player who sets up a goal are better than anyone else, and now he scores also very important goals."

Indeed he has, as the 25-year-old Middelfart-born midfield maestro entered the campaign boasting a complete skill set save for goals. Eriksen went ahead and poo-pooed that talk by bagging a dozen tallies in all competitions.

Still, Schoots insists that his client is steadfast in his aims, adding that, "Christian just wants to be important for the team, it is the only thing that matters to him."