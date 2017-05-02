Everton's Lennon receiving treatment for 'stress-related illness'

by Michael J. Chandler 4h ago
Reuters / Carl Recine

Everton winger Aaron Lennon has put the remainder of the Premier League campaign on the back burner as the former England international receives treatment for what the club is calling a "stress-related illness."

After reports surfaced Tuesday concerning the 30-year-old's welfare, representatives for the player confirmed Lennon's status.

"Aaron Lennon is currently receiving care and treatment for a stress-related illness," the statement read, courtesy of Sky Sports.

"The club is supporting him through this and his family has appealed for privacy at this time."

Lennon was taken to hospital Sunday after local police were summoned to an address in Salford, Greater Manchester.

"Officers attended and a 30-year-old man was detained under Section 136 of the Mental Health Act and was taken to hospital for assessment," Greater Manchester Police said, per The Telegraph.

Lennon hasn't played for the Toffees since a substitute's appearance against Middlesbrough on Feb. 11. Ahead of last month's clash with Manchester United, Everton gaffer Ronald Koeman hinted that something was wrong with the Leeds academy product, saying he "was not in a physical way to be part of the team."

Lennon, who joined the Merseysiders in February 2015 on loan from Tottenham before agreeing to a permanent move, has made just 11 appearances this season in the Premier League, along with two in the League Cup.

