EFL questions curious Huddersfield team selection for Birmingham defeat

Championship playoff promotion spot holder Huddersfield Town made 10 changes for last Saturday's defeat at Birmingham City, and the league's governing body would like to know why.

The English Football League (EFL) has written Huddersfield to "request their observations regarding team selection" after Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray questioned the Terriers' starting XI in lieu of Saturday's result.

"Maybe he (Huddersfield boss David Wagner) is not aware of the way the British game is played, and the integrity of all the leagues," Mowbray told BBC Sport.

With Birmingham's victory, Harry Redknapp's Blues maintained a three-point lead on Blackburn - who topped Aston Villa 1-0 on Saturday - for second-tier safety, with Rovers languishing in a relegation spot with one match to play.

The EFL released a statement Tuesday claiming that the 2-0 result against 10-man Birmingham at St. Andrew's will stand, though the governing body is no less curious as to Wagner's squad selection.

"We have today written to Huddersfield Town to request their observations in relation to team selection during their recent Championship match with Birmingham City and, as per our regulations, the EFL executive will refer the matter to the board if it is deemed appropriate to do so," the statement read, courtesy of BBC Sport.

"It should be noted, however, that the result of Saturday's game will stand in all circumstances and any potential action would be taken against Huddersfield Town directly."

Both Blackpool and Wolves have been fined for fielding suspect squads in Premier League play in 2010 and 2009, respectively, as have a dozen League One and Two teams for playing weakened sides in this year's Checkatrade Trophy.