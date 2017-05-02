Which team is most likely to pick No. 1 overall in 2018?

With the 2017 NFL Draft officially in the books, now comes the mid-offseason lull when teams and their respective fan bases are filled with optimism about the year ahead.

And why wouldn't they be?

If your team is entrenched in the NFL's elite, you have every reason to be confident that its latest roster additions will allow that trend to continue. For all others, it's only natural to wonder whether that major step toward contention is on the horizon.

But there will always be at least a handful of clubs bound to either head in the wrong direction or hang on to their basement-dweller status.

Someone has to lose, after all.

With that in mind, here's a look at five teams that should be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

5. Cleveland Browns

The Browns easily could have been atop this list, if not for their strong showings in both free agency and the 2017 draft. In a mere matter of weeks, though, Hue Jackson's squad suddenly has the makings of a team on the rise. The X-factor here is whether DeShone Kizer can have any sort of impact as a rookie. Jackson should be able to make the most out of the quarterback's undeniable upside, but Kizer's development will be a process. Look for Cleveland - now having added talent throughout the roster - to be a far more competitive team than in years past. The jump could come in 2018.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Just one offseason into the John Lynch-Kyle Shanahan regime, the 49ers are already giving fans a reason to get excited. There's now plenty of talent to work with on the defensive side - highlighted by first-round picks Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster - while Shanahan should be able to make the most out of the role players he has in place on offense. That said, the 49ers are still two years away from actually fielding a contender. Clear roster weaknesses - most notably as it pertains to the passing game on both sides of the ball - will almost certainly lead to another difficult season. However, landing the top pick and potentially their quarterback of the future could be the ideal scenario for Lynch and Shanahan as they begin their rebuild.

3. Chicago Bears

Mitchell Trubisky could end up being great, and the entire football world may be forced to eat its words, but right now it's easy to criticize the Bears for trading a package of picks to move up just one spot to grab him. We all knew Mike Glennon was brought in on nothing more than a glorified one-year contract, anyway, but let's go ahead and assume he starts for the entire 2017 season. What have the Bears really done to improve their roster over last year's club? There are still glaring holes on both side of the ball, and there's no reason to believe the quarterback play will improve enough to overcome those deficiencies. Major changes could be on the way in Chicago.

2. Los Angeles Rams

There's really no way to sugarcoat it - Jared Goff was horrendous in limited action as a rookie. Sean McVay's guidance may help, as could the additions of a few targets in the passing game, but all indications are that Goff has a long road ahead if he's to become a starting-caliber quarterback, let alone prove worthy of the No. 1 overall pick. That factor alone will again be enough to hold the offense back and prevent the Rams from fielding any sort of passable complement to what remains a talented defense. If Goff doesn't show any signs of promise, could there be a difficult decision to make at the top of next year's draft?

1. New York Jets

The Jets' roster is a complete and utter disaster. Aside from the interior defensive line and safety spots - the latter of which was bolstered in the first two rounds over the weekend - there isn't much to get excited about looking to the future. As things currently stand, it would be a monumental upset if this team isn't in position to get its quarterback of the future next April. And maybe that's the idea here. But to go from a 10-6 record to this mess in a matter of just two years doesn't exactly look good on the general manager and head coach. On the bright side, having the top pick and an already torn-down roster could make those positions attractive to some highly touted candidates.