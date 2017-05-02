Where does Can's overhead stunner stand among England's best?

by Michael J. Chandler 5h ago
Reuters / Andrew Couldridge

In the Premier League's 25 seasons, plenty of stupendous goals have been scored, and among them, a litany of overhead efforts.

With Emre Can's acrobatic winner versus Watford on Monday the latest of these outstanding finishes, it's worth a look at the best goals of the scissor and bicycle variety in England's top flight.

For the sake of brevity, only goals from the last decade will be considered, with particularly astonishing displays from the likes of Stan Collymore, John Barnes, and Eidur Gudjohnsen omitted.

Feel free to go head over heels for the entries below, then vote for your favourite:

Andy Carroll vs. Crystal Palace (2017)

Christian Benteke vs. Manchester United (2015)

Wayne Rooney vs. Manchester City (2011)

Dimitar Berbatov vs. Liverpool (2010)

