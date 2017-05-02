5 players who should think twice about staying in this year's draft

Every season, a great number of college players explore the idea of forfeiting their eligibility in favor of taking the next step in their careers toward the professional ranks.

Thankfully for a great deal of players, the current system provides them a get out of jail free card once they have initially declared.

Following the 2016-17 season, a total of 137 college underclassmen declared for the NBA Draft, many of whom elected to not hire an agent. This crucial step has preserved their respective college eligibility, and allowed them the chance to return to school should they not be satisfied with their pre-draft evaluations.

Here are five notable players who should take the opportunity to give it at least one more year at the college level, even with satisfactory scouting grades.

1. Frank Jackson - Duke

Polarizing Duke forward Grayson Allen waited until most of the nation's star players had elected to enter the draft before announcing that he would return to Duke next season.

Frank Jackson should follow his teammate's example.

A productive freshman season saw Jackson average 10.9 points for the Blue Devils and included some notable performances, such as a 22-point outburst against Florida State on Feb. 28. That being said, Jackson simply needs more time to make a name for himself as more than a serviceable depth option.

At 6-3, Jackson measures small for anything other than a point guard at the professional level, and he didn't show a great capacity for playmaking last season, averaging just 1.7 assists per contest. This isn't to say that Jackson won't take that step one day, but for now, his best bet would be to return to a Duke team that is poised to once again be at the top of the national rankings when the 2017-18 season opens up.

2. Trevon Bluiett - Xavier

If anyone currently in this year's draft could benefit from a better sendoff from college ball, its Xavier's Trevon Bluiett.

Bluiett ended his junior season with an average of 18.5 points and 5.7 rebounds, which is good enough to make him worthy of second-round consideration in this year's crop. An early April arrest on one count of possession of marijuana, hash oil, or hashish paints Bluiett in a negative light, however, with no opportunity to remind people, including scouts, of his impressive performance on the court.

Xavier is coming off its best season since 2008, in which it reached the Elite Eight before falling to the eventual runner-up for the national championship in Gonzaga. Guards are the highlight of this year's draft, so it may behoove Bluiett to use his senior season to move past his off-court troubles and work toward making himself a standout option in the backcourt for NBA teams.

3. Aaron Holiday - UCLA

UCLA sophomore Aaron Holiday was a notable part of the most potent offense in college basketball during the regular season, but electing to declare for the NBA draft is a bit of a reach considering he wasn't even the best point guard on his team.

Largely overshadowed by the star power and off-court attention surrounding likely lottery pick Lonzo Ball, Holiday put up productive numbers in his second season as a Bruin, averaging 12.3 points and 4.4 assists while shooting 49 percent from the field. A chance to be the No. 1 point guard could boost Holiday's stock in the eyes of NBA teams, as long as he can fend off incoming five-star recruit Jaylen Hands for primary touches.

Considering the tail end of the draft is expected to favor the likes of fellow point guards Nigel Williams-Goss, Kobi Simmons, Edmond Sumner, and Derrick White, according to DraftExpress, Holiday may find himself in tough when it comes to hearing his name called.

4. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk - Kansas

A drastic increase in playing time gave college fans a long look at what Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk can do on the court, but it may not be enough to get him selected this year.

The Ukrainian junior showed flashes of what an NBA-caliber guard must possess, shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc and 44 percent from the field last season for the Jayhawks. His overall numbers, which have increased in each of his three seasons, could use one more boost before he puts all of his eggs in the professional basket.

A return from Mykhailiuk would also strengthen a Kansas team that has already added three big-time recruits in Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson, and Charlie Moore in the wake of Frank Mason III and Josh Jackson's departures.

5. Tacko Fall - UCF

The temptation to draft a 7-foot-6 big man who averaged nearly a double-double last season along with 2.5 blocks will be real for at least a few teams, but with a year more of polish, UCF's Tacko Fall could grow into something special.

The presence of giant wingspans on players with above average athletic abilities is growing in the NBA, with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert being two of the most notable. Fall is a step above even Gobert in size however, being 5 inches taller and approximately 60 pounds heavier. A frame like that needs to be efficient in today's NBA.

The native of Senegal showed glimpses of comfort under the basket this past season, and should he elect to return for his junior season, there is a chance his development could escalate to new and exciting heights.

