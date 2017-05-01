Report: Manchester United targeting Schmeichel to replace De Gea

by Armen Bedakian 1d ago
Reuters / Darren Staples

If Manchester United does indeed sell David De Gea to Real Madrid, the Red Devils have already identified an immediate replacement in Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who is more keen to head to Old Trafford than to play for Manchester City, according to Sky Sports.

Schmeichel, who came up through the City youth ranks before eventually landing at Leicester, signed a new five-year deal with the Foxes last summer. He could be tempted to make the switch, however, as Leicester failed to relive the magic of its successful 2015-16 Premier League season.

The 30-year-old Denmark international might even be trying to craft a move on his own, leaving his long-term representatives at Triple S Management and signing with Luca Bascherini, an Italian agent who Sky Sports reports "enjoys excellent relations" with United.

However, as Sky Sports goes on to report by way of Spanish newspaper A Bola, Real Madrid might also look to Schmeichel as an option if De Gea does not make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

