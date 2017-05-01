Report: Falcons 1st-rounder McKinley won't be fined for F-bomb at draft

In a move that players around the league simply wouldn't believe if they saw it with their own two eyes, the NFL is passing up an opportunity to dish out a fine.

Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Takkarist McKinley won't be hearing from the league office in regard to his language slip-up during the NFL draft broadcast Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports, citing a source.

McKinley, emotional after hearing his named called No. 26 overall, spoke about a promise made to his late grandmother when he accidentally dropped an F-bomb on live television.

"It means everything, man. It means everything. I made a promise to her. Like I said, I was going go D-1. I was going to get out of Richmond. I was going to get out of Oakland. I was going to live my dreams to play in the NFL. And I'm here, man. I completed the promise. It means every fucking thing to me. Excuse my language. Fine me later, man. This means everything to me."

In a touching tribute, McKinley had made his way onstage for his big moment and official entry into the NFL while holding a framed photo of his grandmother.