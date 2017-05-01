Report: Falcons 1st-rounder McKinley won't be fined for F-bomb at draft

by Dan Wilkins 23h ago
Bill Streicher / USA TODAY Sports

In a move that players around the league simply wouldn't believe if they saw it with their own two eyes, the NFL is passing up an opportunity to dish out a fine.

Atlanta Falcons first-round pick Takkarist McKinley won't be hearing from the league office in regard to his language slip-up during the NFL draft broadcast Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports, citing a source.

McKinley, emotional after hearing his named called No. 26 overall, spoke about a promise made to his late grandmother when he accidentally dropped an F-bomb on live television.

"It means everything, man. It means everything. I made a promise to her. Like I said, I was going go D-1. I was going to get out of Richmond. I was going to get out of Oakland. I was going to live my dreams to play in the NFL. And I'm here, man. I completed the promise. It means every fucking thing to me. Excuse my language. Fine me later, man. This means everything to me."

In a touching tribute, McKinley had made his way onstage for his big moment and official entry into the NFL while holding a framed photo of his grandmother.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped 2017 04 28t034402z 1539650782 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl 2017 nfl draft 1
Falcons' McKinley blasts Clay Travis for mocking photo of grandmother
nfl
1d ago
Cropped uspw 542040
Which AFC general managers are on the hot seat after the draft?
nfl
11h ago
Cropped charles on bench
Finding landing spots for 8 free agents who were waiting out the draft
nfl
13h ago
Cropped 2017 04 28t223242z 2003831822 nocid rtrmadp 3 nfl carolina panthers christian mccaffrey press conference
4 NFC teams that will see an immediate improvement after the draft
nfl
17h ago
Cropped gettyimages 614896522
Fantasy: Which rookies will emerge as stars in 2017?
nfl
19h ago
Advertisement