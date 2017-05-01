Penguins' Guentzel in rare air thanks to playoff scoring spree

by Ian McLaren 1d ago
Geoff Burke / USA Today Sports

A quick look at the NHL's playoff goals leaderboard may cause some to do a double take.

That's because an unexpected Pittsburgh Penguins forward sits atop the list, namely Jake Guentzel. Through seven playoff games, Guentzel has recorded seven goals, with the latest two coming in a Game 2 win over the Washington Capitals.

In fact, only two players have scored at least seven goals in their first seven playoff games in the NHL's modern era.

Guentzel, who's been playing on a line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust, has added three assists, and sits three points behind Evgeni Malkin for the playoff points lead.

Not bad for a player drafted in the third round (77th overall) back in 2013.

What's crazy is Guentzel is in the first year of his entry-level contract, meaning he'll carry a salary cap hit of $734,167 for two more years following this postseason.

Pretty decent value, we'd say.

