Draymond shuts down Barkley comparison: 'Hell no'

Draymond Green is brash and loves to talk trash - just like Charles Barkley.

Don't try to compare the two, though.

The Golden State Warriors power forward was asked Sunday if he's the modern-day Chuck.

"Hell no," he replied, as quoted by ESPN's Chris Haynes. "I'm the modern-day Draymond Green. F--- no."

The 27-year-old All-Star doubled down on his denial that Barkley had any influence over him, crediting his upbringing in Saginaw, Mich. and his parents for his forthright disposition.

"That's what you do, you talk, you talk junk during basketball," the defensive stalwart said. "That's how I was raised. I was raised in a family like that, so I didn't need a Charles Barkley to influence me."

He wasn't done there.

"I was raised by Mary Babers," Green continued. "In the Babers family, that's what you do. You speak your mind. It ain't got nothing to do with Chuck. I wasn't a Charles Barkley fan growing up. No disrespect to Chuck. He's a great player, but as I got older, I watched his game because I knew he was undersized and the things that he could do, I tried to add some of that stuff to my game. But nah, he didn't influence me at all."

Barkley retired in 2000 following a 16-year Hall of Fame career, but that hasn't stopped him from causing controversy. The 54-year-old regularly garners attention for his takes, which he offers as a TNT analyst.

Despite distancing himself from the outspoken commentator, Green admitted he's considering going Barkley's route when his playing days are over. He's narrowed down his options to broadcasting and coaching.

"There's negatives and positives to both sides," he said. "Commentating, you're not in the fire. Coaching, guys are soft and that would completely piss me off, trying to coach a soft guy. I don't know. We'll see."

No similarities here.