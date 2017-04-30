'Boring' Dyche: 'I'm only special because I've got ginger hair'

Sean Dyche won't accept any acclaim for guiding Burnley to the verge of Premier League survival, saying the only thing that's special about him is his ginger hair.

The gravelly-voiced manager oversaw a 2-0 victory at a previously rejuvenated Crystal Palace on Saturday which lifted the Clarets to a seven-point gap above the relegation places with three matches remaining.

His work unsurprisingly drew adulation from the modest Lancashire market town of Burnley, but Dyche - sometimes dubbed the "Ginger Mourinho" in a nickname previously reserved for ex-West Bromwich Albion handler and fellow carrot top Gary Megson - is keen to deflect attention from his apparently dull self.

"I'm not The Special One, like Jose (Mourinho). I'm only special because I've got ginger hair and 95 percent of the world's population haven't got ginger hair," Dyche told The Telegraph's Gerry Cox.

"Joking apart, I stay focused. I've seen football matches change so quickly and that's why I don't get involved. You don't see me running up and down the sidelines when we score or after games.

"I just try to stay factual, focused, and it is real, authentic. This is not a spin. This is who I am - boring."

(Photo courtesy: Action Images)

The former defender should've been impressed with another mature, businesslike performance from Michael Keane at the back ahead of the oft-reliable goalkeeper Tom Heaton, but it was Andre Gray who bagged a second goal which sparked rapturous scenes in the away end at Selhurst Park.

"People suggest that we're there but we're not. We might be," Dyche said.

"We've got to stay focused and keep working. My players should be hungry to get more points. They've given themselves a fantastic platform going into the last three games. Therefore stay focused and go as hard as you can and see what we can get."

Burnley's three points ensured Swansea City and Hull City remain in grave danger of dropping into the Championship despite commendable away draws with Manchester United and Southampton, respectively. Saturday's host Crystal Palace is also looking over its shoulder at the bottom three even though it beat Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool in April, and Middlesbrough stays on the verge of joining Sunderland in the second tier.

# Team Played Goal difference Points 14 Burnley 35 -14 39 15 West Ham United 35 -15 39 16 Crystal Palace 35 -10 38 17 Hull City 35 -31 34 18 Swansea City 35 -29 32 19 Middlesbrough 35 -19 28 20 Sunderland (R) 34 -34 21

The Ginger One and Burnley round off the season by hosting West Brom and West Ham either side of a trip to Bournemouth.