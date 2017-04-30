Packers' McCarthy: Montgomery 'absolutely' the starting RB

Despite spending three of their Day 3 draft picks on running backs, Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy insists last year's starter, Ty Montgomery, shouldn't be concerned about his standing.

"Absolutely, (Montgomery) is our starting running back," McCarthy said, according to Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. "The goal is to have the most competitive 90-man roster as you possibly can and you want that competition as high as it possibly can be in each position room. We obviously had some positions where numbers were not very high, and now after these three days, I think we have a competitive roster - a very competitive roster."

Green Bay added fourth-round pick Jamaal Williams from BYU, fifth-round pick Aaron Jones from Texas-El Paso, and seventh-round pick Devante Mays of Utah State on Saturday.

The Packers' depth was tested last season due to injuries, which caused Green Bay to switch Montgomery from receiver to running back - and it appears the team intends to avoid a similar issue next year.

Along with Montgomery and the three incoming rookies, the Packers also have Christine Michael and Don Jackson as backfield options.