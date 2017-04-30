Report: Jets continue to shop Richardson after draft-day deal failed to materialize

The New York Jets are continuing to keep defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson on the trade block after a prospective trade failed to materialize during the NFL Draft, a source told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

The Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys were among the teams that contacted the Jets about Richardson's availability. Both teams were dissuaded by Richardson's fifth-year option, which amounts to $8.1 million for the upcoming season.

"Sheldon's under contract," Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan said Saturday. "He's part of our organization going forward. And we'll see how things develop over time. But again, he's under contract. Going forward that's where we are with Sheldon…. There's a whole offseason ahead of us here. We'll see how it unfolds going forward."

Richardson earned Pro Bowl honors in 2014 and is among the most versatile defensive linemen in the NFL.

The Jets have fielded calls about Richardson over the past year, in large part due to his off-field conduct.