Giants' Crawford lands on DL with groin strain

The San Francisco Giants will give Brandon Crawford some extra time to rest his strained right groin, as the club placed the 30-year-old shortstop - who hasn't played since Tuesday - on the 10-day disabled list Saturday after reinstating him from the bereavement list.

Crawford's status was murky after he exited Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with groin tightness - there wasn't time for him to get examined before he headed to to southern California on Wednesday to attend funeral services for his sister-in-law - but it appears he will need extended recovery time following an MRI on Friday.

"I felt it one step, then felt it again, and so I shut it down," Crawford told Andrew Baggarly of the Mercury News on Tuesday. "I really haven't felt anything like that before, so I can't tell you how bad it is. It just felt tight. I didn't feel a pop, so from what I hear, that's good news."

In his absence, the Giants will likely continue to use either Eduardo Nunez or recently recalled prospect Christian Arroyo at shortstop.

Crawford, a two-time Gold Glove winner and All-Star in 2015, is off to a slow start this season, hitting .263/.284/.434 (90 OPS+) with two home runs, five doubles, and one triple through 21 games in 2017.