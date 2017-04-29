Ancelotti 1st manager to win title in England, Italy, France, Germany

by Armen Bedakian 16h ago
Carlo Ancelotti will be celebrating Bayern Munich's domestic title well into the night Saturday and does so as arguably the most accomplished manager in Europe, having now won the league in four of the continent's top five competitions.

Ancelotti has lifted trophies in Italy, France, England, and Germany as manager of AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich, with La Liga's crown the only one eluding him during his tenure at Real Madrid.

His latest exploit accounts for his first major trophy at the Bavarian club and is Bayern's 26th domestic triumph, a record fifth in a row.

Ancelotti has been heralded for his ability to manage characters in the locker room and find a player's best position within a formation, and his work has yielded fruit on the continental level as well, as the 57-year-old tactician boasts three Champions League titles to his name.

But he is not entirely alone in finding success from coast to coast. For example, Jose Mourinho has won titles in England, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. Other managers to win in four or more domestic leagues include Giovanni Trapattoni, Ernst Happel, and Tomislav Ivic.

