Laviolette: Predators played well once done killing penalties

A parade to the penalty box cost the Nashville Predators on Friday night.

Whistled for five penalties - forward Vernon Fiddler was also handed a game misconduct - the Predators put Game 2 on a platter for the St. Louis Blues.

After grabbing home ice advantage with a 4-3 win in St. Louis in Game 1, the Predators weren't as fortunate in the second game, falling 3-2, as the Blues evened the second-round series at one.

Following the loss, Predators coach Peter Laviolette blamed his team's steady stream of infractions for Nashville ending the night on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

"Once we were done killing penalties, I thought our team played pretty well," Laviolette told reporters.

It was the Predators' first loss of the playoffs after sweeping the Chicago Blackhawks in Round 1 and taking Game 1 against the Blues.

Nashville combined for 24 penalty minutes leading into Game 2, a total they nearly tied in Friday's performance alone:

Game Opponent Score PIM 1 Blackhawks - Game 1 1-0 NSH 4 2 Blackhawks - Game 2 5-0 NSH 4 3 Blackhawks - Game 3 3-2 NSH (OT) 8 4 Blackhawks - Game 4 4-1 NSH 4 5 Blues - Game 1 4-3 NSH 4 6 Blues - Game 2 3-2 STL 23

"It takes the flow out of the game," Laviolette added. "It puts penalty killers on the ice too much. Too many guys sitting on the bench."

In other words, the team's top players were left to watch as the Predators' specialists took a regular shift in trying to minimize the Blues' night on the man advantage.

St. Louis scored just once on the power play, as winger Vladimir Tarasenko tallied his first of two on the night, tying the score late in the first period after James Neal grabbed an early lead for the Predators at 7:49.

The Blues were the far more disciplined club in Game 2, called for a single minor penalty. Predators center Ryan Johansen was dinged for two minors Friday.

"There are things we did that I liked tonight," Laviolette said, "But the bottom line is we've got to win hockey games and we didn't win tonight."

The series now shifts to Nashville on Sunday as the two sides ready for Game 3.