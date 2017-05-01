Report: 'Exasperated' Bush, Jeter deny making $1.3B deal to buy Marlins

The perpetual uncertainty surrounding the future ownership of the Miami Marlins might linger on even further.

Earlier reports claimed a team consisting of former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and politician Jeb Bush had won a $1.3-billion bid to purchase the Marlins, but there now appears to be some doubt over that assertion.

Both Jeter and Bush are said to have been "exasperated" over multiple reports of the pair agreeing to buy the Marlins for the mentioned price - a sum they say is inaccurate, according to Ken Davidoff and Josh Kosman of the New York Post.

Per a source of the Post, the duo believe Marlins representatives have been spreading false information regarding the conditions of their bid. It may now lead to the pair backing out completely.

"These are not guys who can afford a vanity acquisition," the source said. "My guess is they will back out."

Prior to the latest reports, the Jeter-Bush team had allegedly expressed privately that they would be able to shell out the money necessary to become the team's owners, with the source confirming the duo made an offer of $1 billion.

This all comes mere days after commissioner Rob Manfred poured cold water over reports confirming the Jeter-Bush team had won the bid, saying there was more than one bidder involved in the potential sale. He added that no agreement was close to being finalized and that an announcement would be made when something concrete materializes.