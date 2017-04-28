Montreal bar throws support behind Subban

If you live in Montreal and want to stop debating the P.K. Subban for Shea Weber trade, you're probably going to have to move.

With the Canadiens' season over after the first round and the Nashville Predators advancing to Round 2 with a sweep of the mighty Chicago Blackhawks, last summer's one-for-one blockbuster's back in the spotlight, with many wounds in Montreal still fresh.

And one popular local establishment where people watch the Habs on TV while drinking adult beverages is letting it be known which side of the deal it falls on:

"Chez Serge" is "Chez Subban" until P.K. wins the Stanley Cup, and that's straight from the bar's owner, who spoke with Yahoo Sports.

"The sign remains until P.K. drinks a Molson beer with me at the bar from the Cup," owner Paulo Branco said.

Subban had a big smile on his face when he was shown the above tweet by NHL.com's Arpon Basu.

"It's pretty cool," Subban said, according to Basu. "I'll have to stop by for lunch when I get there this summer."

Imagine if he brings the Stanley Cup with him.

Weber's very good, and he's not what ails Montreal. But he's not Subban, never will be, and Subban wasn't the problem in Montreal, either. That's what makes all of this so difficult.