Rockets to discuss potential contract with Chinese prospect Zhou Qi

The Houston Rockets have the inside track on the latest Chinese import.

Zhou Qi, a 7-foot-2 center, is currently in Houston training with the team. The 43rd selection of the 2016 draft played in China this season, but will discuss a potential contract with the Rockets while he is here.

"We will be training with the Rockets," Zhou's agent Tony Leng told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. "We are looking forward to sitting down and talking and seeing what might happen in the future. His dream is to one day play in the NBA. Right now, we are focused on training."

Zhou profiles as a stretch five and is China's second-best player behind Yi Jianlian. He pairs a 7-foot-8 wingspan with the ability to connect from the perimeter. Zhou lacks strength to defend on the block, but he is a fluid athlete for his size.

The 21-year-old averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game this season while hitting 55.8 percent of his shots and 36.4 percent from deep.