Report: Some teams won't draft John Ross due to injury concerns

The new king of the 40-yard dash is still racing to change the minds of some NFL executives.

Washington wideout John Ross has been taken off some NFL draft boards because teams are concerned about his injury history, NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock said in a media teleconference Friday. Though Ross ran a 4.22-second 40 at the scouting combine, the presumptive first-round pick is reportedly considered undraftable in some corners.

"There are some teams that have pushed him either down their boards or off their boards because of injuries," Mayock said, according to Chase Goodbread of NFL.com. "He's had surgery on his shoulder, he's had surgery on both knees, and he's got a small frame. So the durability is a big issue with him right now."

That account of Ross' injury history drew a detailed response from the player's agent.

"Despite recent reports, John Ross III has never sustained 2 ACL (injuries) nor has he had two ACL surgeries," Brad Cicala said in a statement obtained by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"In January of 2015 he endured surgery on his right lateral meniscus and in April of 2015 he had surgery on his left ACL. Upon his return, Ross recorded 1,150 yards and 16 touchdowns, and was also named the AP's Pac-12 player of the year."

Cicala added that Ross injured his right labrum during the fifth game of the 2016 season and underwent surgery on the shoulder soon after breaking the combine record.

He states Ross will be "fully healthy" by training camp.

"I have confirmed with numerous NFL teams that John's recent medical rechecks have come back positive," Cicala said.

Ross, who's 5-foot-11 and weights 188 lbs, has been projected as one of the top three receivers available in this year's draft.