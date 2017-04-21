NASCAR driver adds decal to help teen score free chicken nuggets

by Caitlyn Holroyd 1h ago
Leavine Family Racing/Twitter

Carter Wilkerson's quest for free Wendy's chicken nuggets is getting a huge boost from NASCAR driver Michael McDowell.

The 16-year-old Wilkerson from Reno, Nev., was initially joking when he asked the restaurant chain how many retweets he would need for a year's supply of nuggets, but is now determined to reach the fast-food chain's outrageous goal of 18 million.

Eager to help, McDowell's team added a #NuggsForCarter decal to the back of his No. 95 WRL Chevrolet SS for Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cropped c6bejtcwuaacn0u
NASCAR drivers to wear shoes designed by children's hospital patients
nascar
Cropped 2017 04 09t220227z 981799713 nocid rtrmadp 3 nascar o reilly auto parts 500
Changed track, same result at Texas with Jimmie Johnson win
nascar
Cropped 2017 04 07t234216z 1543181516 nocid rtrmadp 3 nascar o reilly auto parts 500 qualifying
Harvick earns 1st NASCAR Cup pole on fresh Texas track
nascar
Cropped 2017 03 31t194321z 389026828 nocid rtrmadp 3 nascar stp 500 practice
Blaney's strong start should earn him attention
nascar
Cropped 2017 04 02t190152z 419642989 nocid rtrmadp 3 nascar stp 500
Keselowski pulls away and wins at Martinsville
nascar
Advertisement