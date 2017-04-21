NASCAR driver adds decal to help teen score free chicken nuggets

Carter Wilkerson's quest for free Wendy's chicken nuggets is getting a huge boost from NASCAR driver Michael McDowell.

The 16-year-old Wilkerson from Reno, Nev., was initially joking when he asked the restaurant chain how many retweets he would need for a year's supply of nuggets, but is now determined to reach the fast-food chain's outrageous goal of 18 million.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

Eager to help, McDowell's team added a #NuggsForCarter decal to the back of his No. 95 WRL Chevrolet SS for Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.