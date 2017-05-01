Report: Blue Jays offered Fowler 4-year, $64M deal in offseason

It appears the Toronto Blue Jays were very high on Dexter Fowler this past offseason.

The club reportedly offered the 31-year-old outfielder a four-year, $64-million deal in the winter, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Fowler eventually opted for greener pastures, signing a five-year, $82.5-million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals instead.

At the time of the signing, it was widely reported that the Blue Jays and Cardinals were both aggressively pursuing Fowler and that Toronto offered him a guaranteed deal worth approximately $60 million.

The Blue Jays' interest in Fowler came around the same time the club inked Steve Pearce to a two-year, $12.5-million deal. It was speculated that the 31-year-old preferred to sign somewhere he would be the starting center fielder, but the Blue Jays were presumably prepared to sign him with the intention of keeping the defensively gifted Kevin Pillar in center and using Fowler in either right or left field.

Fowler's decision to sign with the Cardinals eventually led to the Blue Jays circling back to Jose Bautista, signing him to a one-year, $18-million deal in January.

Fowler has struggled in 23 games with the Cardinals this year, slashing .234/.305/.415 with 25 strikeouts in 94 at-bats.

