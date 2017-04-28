Blue Jays DFA struggling Saltalamacchia

The scuffling Toronto Blue Jays have parted ways with one of their worst performers to date, as they announced Friday that veteran backup catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia has been designated for assignment.

Catcher Luke Maile, who was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay earlier this month, has been recalled from Triple-A to take Saltalamacchia's place on the 25-man roster.

Saltalamacchia made the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster after joining the club on a minor-league deal prior to spring training. While it was hoped he would serve as a powerful bat off the bench while spelling starter Russell Martin, the 11-year veteran failed to make any sort of impact during his brief tenure north of the border.

Over 10 games with the Blue Jays, Saltalamacchia recorded just one hit in 25 at-bats, while striking out 16 times. The 31-year-old also struggled defensively and failed to catch a single base-stealer in nine attempts.

Saltalamacchia owns a career .716 OPS and 110 home runs over parts of 11 seasons with seven teams. He won a World Series title as Boston's starting catcher in 2013.

Toronto enters play Friday with a major-league worst 6-16 record after losing both ends of a doubleheader in St. Louis on Thursday.