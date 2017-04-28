Mets place Cespedes on 10-day DL with hamstring strain

The New York Mets' infirmary just got a little more crowded.

The club placed Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list after he strained his hamstring Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, the team announced Friday.

Cespedes missed a series against the Washington Nationals earlier in the month with cramps in his left hamstring, but returned April 26 against the Braves, only to re-aggravate the injury running the bases after lacing a double. He was in obvious discomfort, and had to be helped off the field by trainers.

Although the club has gotten used to life without several members of the team as they recover from various ailments, Cespedes' absence presents a ton of problems for a Mets team struggling to generate offense.

In addition to the latest developments of Cespedes' injury, the club has been without Lucas Duda, David Wright, and Wilmer Flores. To make matters worse, Noah Syndergaard had his most recent start pushed back due to biceps tendinitis, and Steven Matz is yet to return from an elbow injury.

Cespedes entered Thursday's game hitting .270/.373/.619 with six home runs and 10 RBIs, with a team-leading 162 OPS+. He's in year one of a fresh four-year, $110-million deal signed in November.